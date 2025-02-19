Left Menu

Referee Under Fire: The Challenges of Officiating in Modern Soccer

Jose Munuera Montero, a Spanish referee, faces harsh criticism and threats after showing a red card to Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid. Despite claims of a misunderstanding, Montero closed his Instagram account due to abusive comments. The situation highlights the ongoing verbal and sometimes physical abuse referees endure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 03:03 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 03:03 IST
Jose Munuera Montero, a referee from Spain's soccer federation, is facing intense scrutiny and threats following a decision made during a match between Real Madrid and Osasuna. After issuing a red card to Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham for alleged foul language, Montero became the target of abuse.

The situation deteriorated to the point where Montero received tens of thousands of hostile comments, leading him to close his Instagram account. The RFEF condemned the attacks against Montero and highlighted the wider issue of verbal and physical abuse faced by referees in the sport.

Munuera addressed further allegations of a conflict of interest concerning his private consultancy business. He denied any wrongdoing and expressed his intent to take legal action against media outlets. Meanwhile, Bellingham maintains that the incident was a misunderstanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

