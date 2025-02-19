Left Menu

From Test Fumbles to Track Triumphs: The Journey of Rookie Racers

Haas Formula One rookie Oliver Bearman missed a stop sign on his first driving test attempt, offering hope to learner drivers globally. Both Bearman and rival Andrea Kimi Antonelli are gearing up for the upcoming racing season. Despite initial test hiccups, their racing careers show promise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 04:20 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 04:20 IST
From Test Fumbles to Track Triumphs: The Journey of Rookie Racers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Haas Formula One newcomer Oliver Bearman revealed a relatable moment for aspiring drivers, admitting he did not pass his first test attempt due to a critical oversight at a stop sign.

As Bearman prepared for his full season debut, he reflected on lessons learned, specifically the importance of proper preparation, gained after failing his first driving test in 2022.

Alongside him, fellow racer Andrea Kimi Antonelli noted initial nerves but showcased composure in his own test, underscoring their readiness for the upcoming season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025