From Test Fumbles to Track Triumphs: The Journey of Rookie Racers

Haas Formula One newcomer Oliver Bearman revealed a relatable moment for aspiring drivers, admitting he did not pass his first test attempt due to a critical oversight at a stop sign.

As Bearman prepared for his full season debut, he reflected on lessons learned, specifically the importance of proper preparation, gained after failing his first driving test in 2022.

Alongside him, fellow racer Andrea Kimi Antonelli noted initial nerves but showcased composure in his own test, underscoring their readiness for the upcoming season.

