From Test Fumbles to Track Triumphs: The Journey of Rookie Racers
Haas Formula One rookie Oliver Bearman missed a stop sign on his first driving test attempt, offering hope to learner drivers globally. Both Bearman and rival Andrea Kimi Antonelli are gearing up for the upcoming racing season. Despite initial test hiccups, their racing careers show promise.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 04:20 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 04:20 IST
Haas Formula One newcomer Oliver Bearman revealed a relatable moment for aspiring drivers, admitting he did not pass his first test attempt due to a critical oversight at a stop sign.
As Bearman prepared for his full season debut, he reflected on lessons learned, specifically the importance of proper preparation, gained after failing his first driving test in 2022.
Alongside him, fellow racer Andrea Kimi Antonelli noted initial nerves but showcased composure in his own test, underscoring their readiness for the upcoming season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ferrari Welcomes Back Zhou Guanyu as F1 Reserve Driver
1964 Ferrari 250 LM Triumphs at Prestige Car Award
Zhou Guanyu's Triumphant Return to Ferrari: A New Chapter in F1
Revving Up: Vantage Markets Joins Forces with Scuderia Ferrari HP
Tragedy at Shaastra Global School: Student's Death Sparks Allegations