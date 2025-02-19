Takumi Minamino: Japan's Top Scorer in the Champions League Journey

Takumi Minamino etched his name in history as the highest-scoring Japanese player in the Champions League after netting a crucial goal against Benfica in a thrilling match. The first-half strike not only demonstrated his prowess but also brought Minamino's career total to five in the prestigious competition.

Despite Monaco's 3-3 draw with Benfica in the second leg of the playoffs, the French side fell short in advancing to the round of 16, as Benfica edged them out on a 4-3 aggregate score. Minamino's goal came in the 22nd minute, showcasing his ability to deliver under pressure.

The 30-year-old's achievements in the tournament include three goals this season, adding to his previous two with Red Bull Salzburg during the 2019-20 campaign. His journey has seen significant milestones, including his transfer from Liverpool to Monaco in 2022.

