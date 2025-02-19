Takumi Minamino: Japan's Top Scorer in the Champions League Journey
Takumi Minamino set a new record for Japanese players in the Champions League with his first-half goal against Benfica, making him the highest-scoring Japanese player in the competition's history. His goal in the playoffs drew Monaco level but was ultimately insufficient to overturn Benfica's aggregate lead.
- Country:
- Portugal
Takumi Minamino etched his name in history as the highest-scoring Japanese player in the Champions League after netting a crucial goal against Benfica in a thrilling match. The first-half strike not only demonstrated his prowess but also brought Minamino's career total to five in the prestigious competition.
Despite Monaco's 3-3 draw with Benfica in the second leg of the playoffs, the French side fell short in advancing to the round of 16, as Benfica edged them out on a 4-3 aggregate score. Minamino's goal came in the 22nd minute, showcasing his ability to deliver under pressure.
The 30-year-old's achievements in the tournament include three goals this season, adding to his previous two with Red Bull Salzburg during the 2019-20 campaign. His journey has seen significant milestones, including his transfer from Liverpool to Monaco in 2022.
(With inputs from agencies.)