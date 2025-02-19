Left Menu

Takumi Minamino: Japan's Top Scorer in the Champions League Journey

Takumi Minamino set a new record for Japanese players in the Champions League with his first-half goal against Benfica, making him the highest-scoring Japanese player in the competition's history. His goal in the playoffs drew Monaco level but was ultimately insufficient to overturn Benfica's aggregate lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 19-02-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 09:58 IST
Takumi Minamino: Japan's Top Scorer in the Champions League Journey
Minamino
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Takumi Minamino etched his name in history as the highest-scoring Japanese player in the Champions League after netting a crucial goal against Benfica in a thrilling match. The first-half strike not only demonstrated his prowess but also brought Minamino's career total to five in the prestigious competition.

Despite Monaco's 3-3 draw with Benfica in the second leg of the playoffs, the French side fell short in advancing to the round of 16, as Benfica edged them out on a 4-3 aggregate score. Minamino's goal came in the 22nd minute, showcasing his ability to deliver under pressure.

The 30-year-old's achievements in the tournament include three goals this season, adding to his previous two with Red Bull Salzburg during the 2019-20 campaign. His journey has seen significant milestones, including his transfer from Liverpool to Monaco in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025