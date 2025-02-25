Mannepalli Advances to Main Draw at German Open Amidst Fierce Competition

India's T Mannepalli has successfully advanced to the main draw of the German Open badminton tournament, marking a significant achievement for the shuttler. Mannepalli secured his spot by defeating Liao Jhuo-Fu of Chinese-Taipei and Israel's Misha Zilberman in the qualifying rounds.

Sankar Subramanian and Rithvik Satish Kumar faced early exits, struggling to maintain momentum beyond the qualifiers. Subramanian won against Jonathan Matias but was later outperformed by Arnaud Merkle. Meanwhile, Satish Kumar fell to Daniil Dubovenko.

In women's events, Unnati Hooda had a promising performance against France's Anna Tatranova, while Arathi Sunil and S. Varshini Viswanath were overpowered in doubles. Key players Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, Priyanshu Rajawat, and Kiran George have direct entries, adding anticipation to the main draw starting Wednesday.

