Bracewell Embraces Challenges: Kiwis Ready for Dubai Showdown

New Zealand's off-spinner Michael Bracewell dismisses concerns about India's perceived advantage in the Champions Trophy. The Kiwis are eager to adapt to Dubai's conditions, capitalizing on recent successes against India. Both nations aim to top their group before facing off in Sunday's decisive encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:23 IST
New Zealand off-spinner Michael Bracewell has downplayed accusations of India having an undue advantage in the Champions Trophy by playing all matches in Dubai. Bracewell emphasized that his team is excited to experience and adapt to different conditions presented by each venue.

India's team, led by Rohit Sharma, will play exclusively in Dubai, with the possibility of the final also being held there. Some players, such as South African batsman Rassie van der Dussen and former Australian captain Pat Cummins, have noted India's favourable position, as opposed to other teams that have had to travel.

The New Zealand team, fresh off matches in Pakistan, will face India in their tournament opener in Dubai on Sunday. Bracewell believes the pitches will offer spin, requiring his team to adapt swiftly. He pointed to New Zealand's effective adaptability and their strong record against India in ICC events as reasons for confidence ahead of the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

