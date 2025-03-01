Jos Buttler Bids Farewell as England's White-Ball Captain

In a significant moment for English cricket, skipper Jos Buttler has taken to the field for the last time as England's white-ball captain. After winning the toss, Buttler elected to bat against South Africa in their conclusive Champions Trophy group B match on Saturday.

This encounter holds particular importance for South Africa. A win would see them clinch the top spot in the group, surpassing Australia, who are already through to the semifinals after their match against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain. The result also eliminates any chance for England, who suffered losses in their initial group games against Australia and Afghanistan, to progress further.

In terms of team composition, England introduced Saqib Mahmood, replacing the injured Mark Wood. Meanwhile, South Africa opted for two changes: Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs coming in for Tony de Zorzi and skipper Temba Bavuma.

(With inputs from agencies.)