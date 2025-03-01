Left Menu

Jos Buttler Bids Farewell as England's White-Ball Captain

Jos Buttler leads England for the last time as their white-ball captain in a Champions Trophy match against South Africa. Despite England's elimination, the match is crucial for South Africa to secure the top spot in Group B. Both teams have made strategic changes to their line-ups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 01-03-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 14:19 IST
Jos Buttler Bids Farewell as England's White-Ball Captain
Jos Buttler
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant moment for English cricket, skipper Jos Buttler has taken to the field for the last time as England's white-ball captain. After winning the toss, Buttler elected to bat against South Africa in their conclusive Champions Trophy group B match on Saturday.

This encounter holds particular importance for South Africa. A win would see them clinch the top spot in the group, surpassing Australia, who are already through to the semifinals after their match against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain. The result also eliminates any chance for England, who suffered losses in their initial group games against Australia and Afghanistan, to progress further.

In terms of team composition, England introduced Saqib Mahmood, replacing the injured Mark Wood. Meanwhile, South Africa opted for two changes: Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs coming in for Tony de Zorzi and skipper Temba Bavuma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025