Left Menu

Aditi Nandy: Powerlifting Triumph Amidst Challenges in India

Aditi Nandy, a powerlifter from Bengal, secured silver at the Open Asian Powerlifting Championship 2025 in Surat. Despite managing a full-time job, she continues to pursue her passion, highlighting the lack of government and sponsor support for non-Olympic sports like powerlifting in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 18:02 IST
Aditi Nandy: Powerlifting Triumph Amidst Challenges in India
Aditi Nandy (Photo: Aditi Nandy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aditi Nandy, a determined powerlifter from Bengal, secured a silver medal at the recent Open Asian Powerlifting Championship 2025 in Surat, echoing her past success in the national arena three years ago.

Handling the demands of a full-time job while nurturing a passion for a sport often overlooked in India, she highlights the critical role played by her coach, Jason Martin, who adeptly adjusts her training schedule.

Powerlifting, a grueling sport yet absent from the Olympics, poses financing challenges, forcing athletes like Nandy to rely on self-sponsored tournaments. Her commitment underscores the grit needed to balance professional obligations with a passion that receives minimal support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025