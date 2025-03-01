Aditi Nandy: Powerlifting Triumph Amidst Challenges in India
Aditi Nandy, a powerlifter from Bengal, secured silver at the Open Asian Powerlifting Championship 2025 in Surat. Despite managing a full-time job, she continues to pursue her passion, highlighting the lack of government and sponsor support for non-Olympic sports like powerlifting in India.
- Country:
- India
Aditi Nandy, a determined powerlifter from Bengal, secured a silver medal at the recent Open Asian Powerlifting Championship 2025 in Surat, echoing her past success in the national arena three years ago.
Handling the demands of a full-time job while nurturing a passion for a sport often overlooked in India, she highlights the critical role played by her coach, Jason Martin, who adeptly adjusts her training schedule.
Powerlifting, a grueling sport yet absent from the Olympics, poses financing challenges, forcing athletes like Nandy to rely on self-sponsored tournaments. Her commitment underscores the grit needed to balance professional obligations with a passion that receives minimal support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
