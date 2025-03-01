Aditi Nandy: Powerlifting Triumph Amidst Challenges in India

Aditi Nandy, a determined powerlifter from Bengal, secured a silver medal at the recent Open Asian Powerlifting Championship 2025 in Surat, echoing her past success in the national arena three years ago.

Handling the demands of a full-time job while nurturing a passion for a sport often overlooked in India, she highlights the critical role played by her coach, Jason Martin, who adeptly adjusts her training schedule.

Powerlifting, a grueling sport yet absent from the Olympics, poses financing challenges, forcing athletes like Nandy to rely on self-sponsored tournaments. Her commitment underscores the grit needed to balance professional obligations with a passion that receives minimal support.

