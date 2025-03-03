Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Considers Spinner Strategy for Semifinal Clash

India's Rohit Sharma weighs the idea of using four spinners in the Champions Trophy semifinal after Varun Chakravarthy's strong performance against New Zealand. Sharma discusses team dynamics, Chakravarthy's skills, and middle-order contributions that could influence strategy against Australia.

India captain Rohit Sharma has hinted at the possibility of deploying four spinners in their upcoming Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia. This consideration follows Varun Chakravarthy's outstanding performance in their recent match against New Zealand, where the spinner claimed five wickets, contributing to India's 44-run victory.

Sharma emphasized the significance of adapting to local conditions, noting that while the idea of playing four spinners is tempting, it requires careful deliberation. He conveyed confidence in Chakravarthy's skills, praising his accuracy and pace variation, which have seen a marked improvement since his international debut.

India's middle-order resilience was also highlighted, with Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and Hardik Pandya making crucial contributions against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma stressed the importance of these performances as the team prepares to face Australia, underscoring the strategic depth the middle-order brings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

