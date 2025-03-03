Clash of Titans: New Zealand Faces South Africa in ICC Champions Trophy Semifinal

New Zealand is gearing up for a formidable challenge as they prepare to take on South Africa in the semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy on Wednesday in Lahore. Having recently faced a setback against India, the team, led by skipper Tom Latham, is acutely aware of the threat posed by the in-form Proteas.

Latham acknowledged the sustained excellence of South Africa, which has seen them reach the finals of both the T20 World Cup and the World Test Championship in the past year. The upcoming contest offers both sides the coveted opportunity to play in an ICC final.

Reflecting on a previous encounter with South Africa in Pakistan, Latham noted differences in their squad but emphasized the value of past experiences. He highlighted the comprehensive strength of the South African team across batting, bowling, and fielding and expressed eagerness for the challenge ahead in the semifinal.

