Aizawl FC Stages Comeback to Stun SC Bengaluru in I-League Clash
Aizawl FC overturned a deficit to defeat Sporting Club Bengaluru 2-1, ending the latter's unbeaten streak. Goals by substitutes Lalawmpuia Sailo and Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia secured the win. Despite the upset, Aizawl remains near the bottom of the I-League standings, while SC Bengaluru sits just above them.
- Country:
- India
In a thrilling I-League encounter, Aizawl FC came from behind to triumph over Sporting Club Bengaluru with a 2-1 scoreline at the Bangalore Football Stadium on March 3, 2025. The win not only ended SC Bengaluru's impressive five-match unbeaten streak but also bolstered Aizawl's hopes of escaping the relegation zone.
The match saw SC Bengaluru take an early lead when Henry Kisseka converted a penalty, confidently placing the ball past goalkeeper Mohammed Rafique Ali Sardar in the first half. However, the hosts' defensive strategy unraveled after Aizawl's strategic substitutions.
Aizawl's revival began in the 70th minute with Lalawmpuia Sailo's equalizer. It was shortly followed by Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia's decisive header, completing the comeback. Despite the breakthrough, Aizawl remains 11th in the league, whereas SC Bengaluru clings to their ninth-place standing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thrilling Football Weekend: Major Upsets and Victories Across Asia
Firecracker Mishap Injures Spectators at Sevens Football Match
Brazilian Football Stars Challenge Artificial Turf Trend
Oliver Kahn Aims for Bordeaux Revival: Can Iconic Goalkeeper Save French Football Giant?
Chris Bassitt: From Pitching Ace to Bat Boy—A Fantasy Football Fumble