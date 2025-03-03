Aizawl FC Stages Comeback to Stun SC Bengaluru in I-League Clash

In a thrilling I-League encounter, Aizawl FC came from behind to triumph over Sporting Club Bengaluru with a 2-1 scoreline at the Bangalore Football Stadium on March 3, 2025. The win not only ended SC Bengaluru's impressive five-match unbeaten streak but also bolstered Aizawl's hopes of escaping the relegation zone.

The match saw SC Bengaluru take an early lead when Henry Kisseka converted a penalty, confidently placing the ball past goalkeeper Mohammed Rafique Ali Sardar in the first half. However, the hosts' defensive strategy unraveled after Aizawl's strategic substitutions.

Aizawl's revival began in the 70th minute with Lalawmpuia Sailo's equalizer. It was shortly followed by Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia's decisive header, completing the comeback. Despite the breakthrough, Aizawl remains 11th in the league, whereas SC Bengaluru clings to their ninth-place standing.

