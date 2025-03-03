Left Menu

Aizawl FC Stages Comeback to Stun SC Bengaluru in I-League Clash

Aizawl FC overturned a deficit to defeat Sporting Club Bengaluru 2-1, ending the latter's unbeaten streak. Goals by substitutes Lalawmpuia Sailo and Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia secured the win. Despite the upset, Aizawl remains near the bottom of the I-League standings, while SC Bengaluru sits just above them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:24 IST
Aizawl FC Stages Comeback to Stun SC Bengaluru in I-League Clash
Aizawl FC players (Photo: I-League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling I-League encounter, Aizawl FC came from behind to triumph over Sporting Club Bengaluru with a 2-1 scoreline at the Bangalore Football Stadium on March 3, 2025. The win not only ended SC Bengaluru's impressive five-match unbeaten streak but also bolstered Aizawl's hopes of escaping the relegation zone.

The match saw SC Bengaluru take an early lead when Henry Kisseka converted a penalty, confidently placing the ball past goalkeeper Mohammed Rafique Ali Sardar in the first half. However, the hosts' defensive strategy unraveled after Aizawl's strategic substitutions.

Aizawl's revival began in the 70th minute with Lalawmpuia Sailo's equalizer. It was shortly followed by Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia's decisive header, completing the comeback. Despite the breakthrough, Aizawl remains 11th in the league, whereas SC Bengaluru clings to their ninth-place standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025