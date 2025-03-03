South Africa Prepares for Champions Trophy Semi-Final After Whirlwind Journey

South Africa's cricket team recently embarked on an 18-hour whirlwind journey to Dubai, only to return swiftly to Lahore, as they prepare for the Champions Trophy semi-final against New Zealand. Despite the exhausting travel, batter Heinrich Klaasen remains optimistic that the team will not be adversely affected in their performance.

Following India's victory, only Australia stayed behind to face the sub-continental side, ensuring a rapid pace to the competition. India opts out of playing in Pakistan due to ongoing political tensions. Klaasen reassures that the trip, although not ideal, hasn't compromised the team's readiness.

Having reached the finals in previous world tournaments, South Africa aims to utilize their experience. Klaasen emphasizes the importance of composure in critical moments and acknowledges the challenges posed by the Pakistani conditions, highlighting the need for strategic skill application to advance further in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)