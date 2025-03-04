Vinicius Jr Commits to Real Madrid Amid Saudi Pro League Rumors

Vinicius Jr, the Brazilian football forward, confirmed his commitment to Real Madrid, expressing his desire to renew his contract with the LaLiga giants despite speculation linking him to the Saudi Pro League.

Since joining Real Madrid in 2018, Vinicius has amassed impressive accolades, including three LaLiga titles, two Champions League victories, and two Club World Cup triumphs. In a recent press conference ahead of the Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid, the 24-year-old emphasized his contentment at the club, stating, "I am very calm because my contract lasts until 2027 and I hope to renew my contract as soon as possible because I am happy here."

Earlier reports indicated Real Madrid was close to a contract extension for Vinicius, who was recently honored as the FIFA men's player of the year for 2024. Acknowledging the competitive landscape of football legends at Real Madrid, Vinicius stated his aspiration to further etch his name into the club's storied history.

(With inputs from agencies.)