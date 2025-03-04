Left Menu

Vinicius Jr Commits to Real Madrid Amid Saudi Pro League Rumors

Vinicius Jr expressed his happiness at Real Madrid and his intent to renew his contract, despite rumors of Saudi Pro League interest. Having achieved substantial success with Real since 2018, he aims to continue his legacy and adds that playing for Real was his childhood dream.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 10:05 IST
Vinicius Jr Commits to Real Madrid Amid Saudi Pro League Rumors
Vinicius Jr

Vinicius Jr, the Brazilian football forward, confirmed his commitment to Real Madrid, expressing his desire to renew his contract with the LaLiga giants despite speculation linking him to the Saudi Pro League.

Since joining Real Madrid in 2018, Vinicius has amassed impressive accolades, including three LaLiga titles, two Champions League victories, and two Club World Cup triumphs. In a recent press conference ahead of the Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid, the 24-year-old emphasized his contentment at the club, stating, "I am very calm because my contract lasts until 2027 and I hope to renew my contract as soon as possible because I am happy here."

Earlier reports indicated Real Madrid was close to a contract extension for Vinicius, who was recently honored as the FIFA men's player of the year for 2024. Acknowledging the competitive landscape of football legends at Real Madrid, Vinicius stated his aspiration to further etch his name into the club's storied history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025