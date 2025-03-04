Left Menu

India to Host 2nd Asian Yogasana Championship: A Leap Towards Global Recognition

The 2nd Asian Yogasana Championship, to be held from March 29-31, 2025, in New Delhi, aims to elevate Yogasana globally while celebrating its cultural significance. Supported by prominent organizations, the event seeks to pave the way for Olympic inclusion, promoting Yogasana as a mainstream sport.

Updated: 04-03-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 16:04 IST
India to Host 2nd Asian Yogasana Championship: A Leap Towards Global Recognition
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo: Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, alongside the Sports Authority of India and Yogasana Bharat, has officially announced the 2nd Asian Yogasana Championship, set for March 29-31, 2025, at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Arena. The event aims to enhance Yogasana's international profile, celebrating its rich cultural heritage and athletic prowess. Athletes from across Asia will compete in diverse Yogasana categories, showcasing their skill and discipline. The championship is seen as a strategic move towards qualifying Yogasana for the Olympics.

Supported by notable bodies, including the Olympic Council of Asia and World Yogasana, the championship strives to cement Yogasana as a mainstream sport. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized India's influential role in promoting Yoga, stating the event showcases not just athletic prowess but also Yoga's transformative power, both physically and mentally.

The championship is more than competition—it's a celebration, as expressed by dignitaries like Sanjay Malpani of Asian Yogasana, who underscored its impact in fusing tradition with athleticism. The global recognition of Yogasana as a competitive discipline continues to rise, marking a pivotal step towards its inclusion in international sporting events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

