Indian Women's Hockey Team Advances Dragflicking Skills with Dutch Legend
The Indian Women's Hockey Team enhanced their penalty corner conversion skills in a dragflick camp led by Dutch legend Taeke Taekema in Bhubaneswar. Senior and junior players gained technical insights, improving their performance in the FIH Pro League 2024-25. Chief Coach Singh lauds the initiative as vital for future successes.
The Indian Women's Hockey Team honed their penalty corner skills through a specialised dragflicking camp held in Bhubaneswar from February 10-16, 2025. The initiative aimed to bolster their performance ahead of the FIH Pro League 2024-25, where India competed against top international teams.
Renowned Dutch dragflick expert Taeke Taekema, known for his impeccable penalty corner skill during his playing career, led the camp. Taekema's exceptional track record includes a remarkable 170 goals in 94 appearances for the Netherlands Men's Hockey Team. His expertise has been previously acknowledged in various international tournaments, augmenting his reputation as a formidable penalty corner specialist.
Key players like Deepika, who significantly benefitted by scoring key goals via penalty corners in the league, participated in the camp. They focused on technical skill improvement and accuracy in drag-flicking under Taekema's mentorship. Indian Women's Hockey Team Chief Coach Harendra Singh expressed enthusiasm for Taekema's continued involvement, eyeing long-term enhancement in the team's dragflicking capability.
