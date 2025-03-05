India's Strategic Play: Dubai Advantage at Champions Trophy
After India's fourth successive win in Dubai at the Champions Trophy, Australia captain Steve Smith refrained from commenting on India's alleged advantage in the tournament. India had refused to play in Pakistan due to security concerns, sparking discussion about their favorable conditions in Dubai, a claim coach Gautam Gambhir dismisses.
Australia captain Steve Smith remained tight-lipped about India's purported advantage after their fourth consecutive victory in Dubai at the Champions Trophy.
India had opted out of playing in Pakistan, the host nation, citing security issues, which left them only to travel to Dubai for their matches. In the post-match conference, Smith avoided delving into the controversy but acknowledged that the Dubai conditions were well-suited to India's playing style.
India's coach Gautam Gambhir countered accusations of a home-ground benefit, stressing that Dubai is as neutral to them as any other venue, and they hadn't practiced there extensively. Despite the setback, Smith found positives in his team's performance, highlighting the exposure rookie players gained from facing elite opponents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
