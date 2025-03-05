Left Menu

Yuki Nagasato: A Trailblazing Journey in Football

Japanese footballer Yuki Nagasato, famed for her groundbreaking stint with a men's team and her role in Japan's 2011 World Cup win, retires after a 24-year career. Renowned for her challenging spirit and advocacy for gender equality, she has left a lasting impact on the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 05-03-2025 06:56 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 06:56 IST
  • Japan

Japanese footballer Yuki Nagasato, who became an icon for gender boundary-breaking in sports, announced her retirement at 37 after an illustrious 24-year career. Nagasato was part of the Japanese squad that won the 2011 World Cup, defeating the United States, marking a historic achievement in women's football.

Reflecting on her journey, Nagasato shared her thoughts on social media, expressing gratitude for every victory and lesson learned through challenges. She emphasized that retirement wasn't easy but she's optimistic about her future. Her career saw her excel in Japan, Germany, England, and the United States, leaving a global legacy.

In 2020, she made headlines by playing for a men's team during a brief loan period, advocating for gender and racial equality in sports. Nagasato's contribution on the field is immense, with 58 international goals, second only to Japan's Homare Sawa. The Japanese Football Association honored her dedication and impact in a heartfelt tribute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

