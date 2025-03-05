Left Menu

Luis Enrique's PSG Faces Liverpool's 'Fighter Jets' in Champions League Clash

PSG coach Luis Enrique is concerned about Liverpool's speedy attack as they face off in the UEFA Champions League. The match, hosted by PSG at Parc des Princes, features Liverpool's strong counterattacking plays, while PSG, unbeaten in 22 games, hopes to leverage home advantage.

Paris Saint-Germain's head coach, Luis Enrique, has expressed concern over Liverpool's formidable attack, describing their forwards as 'fighter jets' ahead of their Champions League round of 16 clash.

The first leg is set to take place at Parc des Princes, with PSG hoping to capitalize on their 22-game unbeaten streak. Liverpool, known for their swift counterattacks, presents a significant challenge.

Enrique highlighted the consistent performance of Liverpool in the group stage and acknowledged their tactical prowess. PSG's attack, rejuvenated since Kylian Mbappé's move, hopes to maintain control and pressure, especially with the home crowd's support. Both teams aim to extend their dominance in domestic leagues and pursue European glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

