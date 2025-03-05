Left Menu

Steve Smith Bids Farewell to ODIs After Champion's Trophy Exit

Steve Smith, Australia's stand-in captain, announced his retirement from One Day Internationals following the team's defeat to India in the Champions Trophy semifinals. The 35-year-old, known for his exceptional batting, plans to focus on Test cricket, aiming for upcoming series and the World Test Championship Final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 05-03-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 11:54 IST
Australian cricket star Steve Smith has confirmed his retirement from One Day Internationals after his team's semifinal defeat against India in the Champions Trophy.

The 35-year-old athlete, who scored a formidable 73 off 96 balls, broke the news to his teammates post-match last Tuesday night, as disclosed by Cricket Australia.

Smith, who holds an impressive record of 5,800 runs in 170 ODIs, plans to concentrate on Test and T20 formats, eyeing significant series such as the World Test Championship and facing the West Indies and England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

