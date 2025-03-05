Left Menu

Santner Leads New Zealand in Bat-First Strategy against South Africa in ICC Semis

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner opts to bat first against South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final. Santner expresses privilege in leading his team, aiming to play good cricket. South Africa's Temba Bavuma acknowledges preference to bat, confident in bowlers' abilities to seize key moments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 14:57 IST
Temba Bavuma and Mitchell Santner (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
In a crucial encounter at the ICC Champions Trophy semi-finals, New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and chose to bat against South Africa, setting the stage for an intense showdown on Wednesday. This decision reflects New Zealand's confidence in its batting lineup as they aim to capitalize on what Santner describes as a 'good wicket.'

Addressing the press, Santner expressed his honor in leading the side and described the team's strategy: "We are gonna have a bat first, looks like a good wicket, looks a bit dry." South Africa's captain, Temba Bavuma, noted his team's preference to also bat first but remained unfazed, emphasizing the need for solid performance from both bowlers and batters to clinch victory.

Both teams have shown formidable form, with South Africa leading Group A and New Zealand securing the second spot in Group B. As the teams prepare to execute their strategies, all eyes are on the key players who could turn the tide in what promises to be a high-stakes match-up.

(With inputs from agencies.)

