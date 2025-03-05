Somaiya Vidyavihar Triumphs in Record-Breaking AIU Squash Tournament
Somaiya Vidyavihar University successfully hosted and emerged victorious in the AIU All India Inter-University Squash Tournament 2024-2025. The event saw participation from 33 universities across the country. Somaiya's teams won both men’s and women’s categories, showcasing exceptional talent and sportsmanship.
Somaiya Vidyavihar University proudly hosted the AIU All India Inter-University Squash Tournament 2024-2025, a landmark event in collegiate sports. The tournament, which drew entries from 33 universities, concluded with Somaiya Vidyavihar University clinching titles in both the men's and women's divisions.
In the men's category, Somaiya Vidyavihar emerged triumphant with a decisive 3-0 win over Delhi University. The women's team, facing a tougher contest, secured the championship with a 3-2 victory against the University of Madras. Captains Rahul Baitha and Nirupama Dubey played pivotal roles in their respective teams' successes.
The event was lauded for its excellent organization and competitive spirit. Chancellor Samir Somaiya emphasized the importance of developing world-class sports infrastructure at the university. The tournament set a new participation record, highlighting the growing prominence of squash in Indian collegiate sports.
