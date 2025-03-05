Left Menu

Somaiya Vidyavihar Triumphs in Record-Breaking AIU Squash Tournament

Somaiya Vidyavihar University successfully hosted and emerged victorious in the AIU All India Inter-University Squash Tournament 2024-2025. The event saw participation from 33 universities across the country. Somaiya's teams won both men’s and women’s categories, showcasing exceptional talent and sportsmanship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:22 IST
Somaiya Vidyavihar Triumphs in Record-Breaking AIU Squash Tournament
  • Country:
  • India

Somaiya Vidyavihar University proudly hosted the AIU All India Inter-University Squash Tournament 2024-2025, a landmark event in collegiate sports. The tournament, which drew entries from 33 universities, concluded with Somaiya Vidyavihar University clinching titles in both the men's and women's divisions.

In the men's category, Somaiya Vidyavihar emerged triumphant with a decisive 3-0 win over Delhi University. The women's team, facing a tougher contest, secured the championship with a 3-2 victory against the University of Madras. Captains Rahul Baitha and Nirupama Dubey played pivotal roles in their respective teams' successes.

The event was lauded for its excellent organization and competitive spirit. Chancellor Samir Somaiya emphasized the importance of developing world-class sports infrastructure at the university. The tournament set a new participation record, highlighting the growing prominence of squash in Indian collegiate sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025