Left Menu

Millwall Keeper's Ban Controversy: A Heated Debate in English Football

The Football Association seeks to extend Millwall's Liam Roberts' ban for a dangerous tackle on Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta, who was seriously injured. Despite an ongoing controversy, Millwall intends to defend Roberts, who faces backlash. Mateta vows to recover swiftly, while fans express solidarity with the keeper.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:52 IST
Millwall Keeper's Ban Controversy: A Heated Debate in English Football
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Football Association is pushing for an extended ban on Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts after a dangerous tackle on Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace left him with a significant injury needing 25 stitches. The incident, which resulted in a head injury, occurred within the first six minutes of last Saturday's FA Cup match.

Originally issued a yellow card, Roberts received a red card following a VAR review. Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish criticized the severity of the challenge. The FA claims that the standard punishment does not suffice, giving Roberts a deadline of Thursday, 6 March, to respond to the claim.

Roberts is set to serve a three-match ban, with Millwall disputing any further sanctions. Meanwhile, online abuse has targeted Roberts, drawing support from Millwall. Crystal Palace's Mateta, despite his injury, remains positive about his recovery, reassuring fans via social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025