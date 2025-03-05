Millwall Keeper's Ban Controversy: A Heated Debate in English Football
The Football Association seeks to extend Millwall's Liam Roberts' ban for a dangerous tackle on Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta, who was seriously injured. Despite an ongoing controversy, Millwall intends to defend Roberts, who faces backlash. Mateta vows to recover swiftly, while fans express solidarity with the keeper.
The Football Association is pushing for an extended ban on Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts after a dangerous tackle on Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace left him with a significant injury needing 25 stitches. The incident, which resulted in a head injury, occurred within the first six minutes of last Saturday's FA Cup match.
Originally issued a yellow card, Roberts received a red card following a VAR review. Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish criticized the severity of the challenge. The FA claims that the standard punishment does not suffice, giving Roberts a deadline of Thursday, 6 March, to respond to the claim.
Roberts is set to serve a three-match ban, with Millwall disputing any further sanctions. Meanwhile, online abuse has targeted Roberts, drawing support from Millwall. Crystal Palace's Mateta, despite his injury, remains positive about his recovery, reassuring fans via social media.
