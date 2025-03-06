Halftime screamer: PSG's Luis Campos rages at ref in tunnel for not awarding his team a penalty

Italian referee Davide Massa was screamed at by Paris Saint-Germain soccer adviser Luis Campos for not awarding a penalty during PSG's 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League. Massa went to a red card check to decide if Ibrahima Konaté had pushed PSG forward Bradley Barcola in the back in the 25th minute at Parc des Princes on Wednesday. But no foul was given and Konaté stayed on. Match broadcaster Canal Plus showed images of a furious Campos shouting at Massa as he walked down the tunnel at halftime and berated him loudly.

''It's a red card or penalty in every part of the world,'' he screamed at the top of his voice in English, repeating himself three times.

Two years ago Campos came down onto the side of the field to complain about the refereeing during a French league game against Lille.

PSG midfielder Vitinha did not blame the referee.

''It's difficult to tell, I was far away so I couldn't see it,'' he said. ''We're not going to hide behind that.'' Liverpool coach Arne Slot said Massa handled the game well.

''It's not easy if you are a referee in a game like this when the fans are so there for the home team,'' Slot said. ''I don't feel he was in favour of us or in favour of them, I think he was a top referee in a game like this.'' PSG coach Luis Enrique said ''I don't really like to speak about refereeing.'' AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)