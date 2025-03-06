Left Menu

At 40, Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri comes out of retirement

Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri has decided to come out of his international retirement to help the beleaguered national team in the FIFA friendly matches scheduled this month, the sports apex body in the country said on Thursday.Sunil Chhetri is back.

Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri has decided to come out of his international retirement to help the beleaguered national team in the FIFA friendly matches scheduled this month, the sport's apex body in the country said on Thursday.

''Sunil Chhetri is back. The captain, leader, legend will return to the Indian national team for the FIFA International Window in March,'' the All India Football Federation (AIFF) wrote on its official 'X' handle. The move comes less than a year after he announced his retirement after a glorious career, leaving a huge void that is yet to be filled.

Shillong's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will host the Indian senior men's team's two matches that they will play during the FIFA international window this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

