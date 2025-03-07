Sunil Chhetri's Comeback: A Game-Changer for Indian Football

Described as a 'wise decision' by the sport's national federation, Sunil Chhetri's return from international retirement at 40 showcases both his greatness in Indian football and the country's struggle to develop quality strikers among its 1.4 billion population.

His unexpected comeback raises questions about Indian football's evolution after he retired in May, leaving a legacy as India's top goal scorer. With his impressive form in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL), Chhetri was persuaded back by national coach Manolo Marquez for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers.

AIFF officials, including president Kalyan Chaubey, are optimistic about Chhetri's impact on the team. His performance, leadership, and fitness remain outstanding, promising a much-needed boost for India's national team in upcoming matches against tough competitors.

