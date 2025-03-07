Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Women's Blind Cricket Camp Lights Up Bengaluru

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) is hosting a five-day coaching camp for 29 top women cricketers in Bengaluru. The camp aims to nurture talent and build a strong future for women's blind cricket through expert training, mentorship, and performance evaluations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-03-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 16:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) is taking a bold step by organizing a five-day coaching camp in Bengaluru for the country's top 29 female cricketers who have demonstrated exceptional prowess in national championships.

The event, scheduled from March 24 to 28, will feature participants across states, including 10-B1 cricketers, 9-B2 cricketers, and 10-B3 cricketers, classifications that define the varying levels of visual impairment among athletes.

CABI's initiative includes expert training, mentorship, and performance evaluations by a specialized panel of coaches and selectors, aiming to prepare these athletes for national and international competitions, while fostering a nurturing environment for women's blind cricket in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

