India's Path to Olympic Glory: Unveiling Ambitions for 2028 and Beyond

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya spearheaded a two-day strategic meeting at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Telangana, focusing on India's goals for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and aspirations to host the 2036 Summer Olympics. The event attracted sports ministers, senior administrators, and experts to craft a roadmap for elevating India as a sporting powerhouse.

Dr Mandaviya highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of India hosting the 2036 Olympics and urged states to actively contribute to fulfilling this goal. The Chintan Shivir addressed critical themes, including talent identification, coaching approaches, infrastructure enhancement, and sustainable sports development. Contributions from various states underscored the importance of shared learning for rapid progress.

Discussions revolved around bolstering India's sporting excellence by 2047, as envisioned for a 'Viksit Bharat.' Despite sports being primarily a state concern, a cohesive national effort is paramount. Initiatives like Khelo India are instrumental, having established over 2,800 academies and propelled regional sports through new programs targeting grassroots talent and cultural inclusivity.

