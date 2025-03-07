Left Menu

India's Path to Olympic Glory: Unveiling Ambitions for 2028 and Beyond

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya led a strategic Chintan Shivir focusing on preparations for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and boosting India's bid for the 2036 Games hosting rights. Emphasizing collaboration among states, discussions covered talent development, sports infrastructure, and fostering a unified national sports framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:56 IST
India's Path to Olympic Glory: Unveiling Ambitions for 2028 and Beyond
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (Photo- PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya spearheaded a two-day strategic meeting at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Telangana, focusing on India's goals for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and aspirations to host the 2036 Summer Olympics. The event attracted sports ministers, senior administrators, and experts to craft a roadmap for elevating India as a sporting powerhouse.

Dr Mandaviya highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of India hosting the 2036 Olympics and urged states to actively contribute to fulfilling this goal. The Chintan Shivir addressed critical themes, including talent identification, coaching approaches, infrastructure enhancement, and sustainable sports development. Contributions from various states underscored the importance of shared learning for rapid progress.

Discussions revolved around bolstering India's sporting excellence by 2047, as envisioned for a 'Viksit Bharat.' Despite sports being primarily a state concern, a cohesive national effort is paramount. Initiatives like Khelo India are instrumental, having established over 2,800 academies and propelled regional sports through new programs targeting grassroots talent and cultural inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025