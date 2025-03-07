Left Menu

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals: Clash in Women's Premier League

In the Women's Premier League match, Gujarat Giants chose to bowl first against Delhi Capitals. The Giants maintained the same team as their previous match, while Delhi Capitals introduced Titas Sadhu for N Charani. Both teams are prepared with strategic changes and key players for an intense game.

Updated: 07-03-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:15 IST
Gujarat Giants won the toss and decided to bowl first in their Women's Premier League match against Delhi Capitals on Friday.

The Giants kept their lineup unchanged from their previous game, while the Capitals made a strategic alteration, introducing Titas Sadhu as a replacement for N Charani.

The match features prominent players such as Gujarat's Ashleigh Gardner and Delhi's Meg Lanning, setting the stage for an exciting and competitive fixture in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

