Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals: Clash in Women's Premier League

Gujarat Giants won the toss and decided to bowl first in their Women's Premier League match against Delhi Capitals on Friday.

The Giants kept their lineup unchanged from their previous game, while the Capitals made a strategic alteration, introducing Titas Sadhu as a replacement for N Charani.

The match features prominent players such as Gujarat's Ashleigh Gardner and Delhi's Meg Lanning, setting the stage for an exciting and competitive fixture in the league.

