Kicking Goals for Equality: 'WO=MAN' Jerseys Highlight Gender Equality in French Soccer
The French soccer league initiated a campaign replacing player names with 'WO=MAN' on jerseys to promote gender equality. The initiative aligns with International Women's Day and is part of a broader effort to create safer stadiums for women. Profits from jersey sales support organizations promoting inclusivity.
This weekend, the top two divisions of French men's soccer are embracing gender equality by replacing player names with 'WO=MAN' on jerseys, coinciding with International Women's Day. The initiative kicked off on Friday with Toulouse's match against Monaco, resulting in a 1-1 draw.
The campaign, supported by LED displays and special match balls, is part of the league's strategy to combat sexism on and off the field. The LFP's statement emphasizes the importance of gender equality in sports.
Collaborating with organizations, the league aims to make stadiums safer for women. Measures include reporting systems for violence and the presence of female ambassadors. Proceeds from jersey sales are directed to partner organizations focused on inclusivity.
