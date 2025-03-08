Left Menu

India Aims to Reclaim Champions Trophy Glory

India is set to face New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final, aiming to overcome their historical struggles against the resilient Kiwis. Key players Kohli and Sharma play pivotal roles, while India's spin attack could prove decisive. New Zealand seeks their first ICC ODI title since 2000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 08-03-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 12:18 IST
India Aims to Reclaim Champions Trophy Glory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India is poised to challenge New Zealand in a highly anticipated Champions Trophy final, set for Sunday. After a 12-year gap, the Indian team aims to recapture glory, relying heavily on key players such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

New Zealand, known for their resilience, holds a historical advantage over India in ICC tournaments, with a 10-6 lead. The Kiwis also have a solid 3-1 record over India in ICC knockout matches, adding to the pressure on the Indian team.

The final promises to be a battle of spin mastery, with India's Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav leading the charge. Yet, New Zealand's own spinners, including Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell, are poised to counter India's tactics, aiming for their first ICC ODI title since 2000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025