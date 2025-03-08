India Aims to Reclaim Champions Trophy Glory

India is poised to challenge New Zealand in a highly anticipated Champions Trophy final, set for Sunday. After a 12-year gap, the Indian team aims to recapture glory, relying heavily on key players such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

New Zealand, known for their resilience, holds a historical advantage over India in ICC tournaments, with a 10-6 lead. The Kiwis also have a solid 3-1 record over India in ICC knockout matches, adding to the pressure on the Indian team.

The final promises to be a battle of spin mastery, with India's Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav leading the charge. Yet, New Zealand's own spinners, including Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell, are poised to counter India's tactics, aiming for their first ICC ODI title since 2000.

(With inputs from agencies.)