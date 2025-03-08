Left Menu

Kolkata Knight Riders Add Ottis Gibson as Assistant Coach for IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders have appointed Ottis Gibson as their assistant coach for the 2025 IPL. With a rich background in international cricket and coaching, Gibson brings vast experience. The team will begin their campaign on March 22 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 21:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders Add Ottis Gibson as Assistant Coach for IPL 2025
Ottis Gibson (Photo: KKR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have announced the appointment of Ottis Gibson as assistant coach for the upcoming 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Gibson, a former Barbados fast bowler with over 650 first-class wickets, is a seasoned coach who has had significant stints coaching teams like England and West Indies.

His coaching journey is marked by achievements such as West Indies' victory in the ICC World T20 in 2012. After leading the South African team from 2017-2019, Gibson has contributed to various T20 franchises. At KKR, he joins an impressive lineup of coaches, including Dwayne Bravo as mentor and Chandrakant Pandit as head coach.

The KKR side is set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their opening IPL 2025 match at Eden Gardens, scheduled for March 22. The squad, featuring retained stars like Rinku Singh and Andre Russell, along with new talent, aims for a successful season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025