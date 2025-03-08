Kolkata Knight Riders Add Ottis Gibson as Assistant Coach for IPL 2025

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have announced the appointment of Ottis Gibson as assistant coach for the upcoming 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Gibson, a former Barbados fast bowler with over 650 first-class wickets, is a seasoned coach who has had significant stints coaching teams like England and West Indies.

His coaching journey is marked by achievements such as West Indies' victory in the ICC World T20 in 2012. After leading the South African team from 2017-2019, Gibson has contributed to various T20 franchises. At KKR, he joins an impressive lineup of coaches, including Dwayne Bravo as mentor and Chandrakant Pandit as head coach.

The KKR side is set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their opening IPL 2025 match at Eden Gardens, scheduled for March 22. The squad, featuring retained stars like Rinku Singh and Andre Russell, along with new talent, aims for a successful season.

(With inputs from agencies.)