France Dominates Despite Dupont's Injury to Edge Closer to Six Nations Glory

In a thrilling Six Nations matchup, France emerged triumphant with a 42-27 win against Ireland, showcasing their might despite the setback of losing captain Antoine Dupont to a knee injury. France's forwards displayed exceptional force, overturning a deficit to edge closer to the coveted title.

After Dupont's exit in the 29th minute, scrumhalf Maxime Lucu stepped in, proving instrumental in the victory. Coach Fabien Galthie's decision to rely on a 7-1 bench shone through, as Lucu highlighted the gamble paid off, with the team rallying for an impressive 34-point turnaround.

With only one match remaining, a win against Scotland in Paris is crucial for France's Six Nations title aspirations. The team, fueled by their collective spirit and the capable leadership of Lucu, remain determined to clinch their first title since 2022, amidst concerns for Dupont's injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)