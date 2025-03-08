Left Menu

Georgia Voll's Heroics Propel UP Warriorz to Historic Victory

Georgia Voll's unbeaten 99 secured UP Warriorz's 12-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, knocking them out of the Women's Premier League. Voll's performance, along with contributions from Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, and Chinelle Henry, set a record total of 225. Despite Richa Ghosh's efforts, RCB fell short at 213.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-03-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 23:16 IST
Georgia Voll's Heroics Propel UP Warriorz to Historic Victory
Georgia Voll
  • Country:
  • India

Georgia Voll delivered a stellar performance, scoring an unbeaten 99 that led UP Warriorz to a remarkable 12-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League.

The 21-year-old's innings were highlighted by 17 fours and a six, driving UPW to the tournament's highest-ever total of 225/5.

RCB fought hard with Richa Ghosh's 69, but UPW's top order, including Navgire, Harris, and Henry, set an insurmountable target. Despite a valiant chase, RCB ended all out at 213 in 19.3 overs, confirming playoff spots for Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, and Delhi Capitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025