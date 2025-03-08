Georgia Voll's Heroics Propel UP Warriorz to Historic Victory

Georgia Voll delivered a stellar performance, scoring an unbeaten 99 that led UP Warriorz to a remarkable 12-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League.

The 21-year-old's innings were highlighted by 17 fours and a six, driving UPW to the tournament's highest-ever total of 225/5.

RCB fought hard with Richa Ghosh's 69, but UPW's top order, including Navgire, Harris, and Henry, set an insurmountable target. Despite a valiant chase, RCB ended all out at 213 in 19.3 overs, confirming playoff spots for Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, and Delhi Capitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)