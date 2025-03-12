Left Menu

El Clasico Legends Bring Soccer Magic to Mumbai

Football legends from Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, including Luís Figo and Carles Puyol, will play in the Legends Faceoff event in Mumbai on April 6. It's the first such El Clasico in India, organized by Sports Front, which aims to create memorable experiences for football fans in the country.

In a groundbreaking event for Indian football, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona legends are set to face off at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on April 6. The legendary players, including Luís Figo, Carles Puyol, Fernando Morientes, and Ricardo Quaresma, are ready to enthrall fans with their extraordinary skills.

This exhibition match, organized by Sports Front, marks the first-ever El Clasico event hosted in India, providing fans a unique opportunity to witness football greatness. Luís Figo, a former Ballon d'Or winner, expressed his excitement about bringing the football magic to enthusiastic Indian fans.

Carles Puyol and others echoed similar sentiments, looking forward to experiencing India's passionate football culture firsthand. The Legends Faceoff aims to offer world-class sporting experiences and is hailed as a historic moment for Indian football by John Zaidi, CEO of Sports Front.

(With inputs from agencies.)

