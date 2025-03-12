Left Menu

India's Middle-Order Resurgence: The Key to World Cricket Dominance

After heartbreaking losses in past World Cups due to middle-order instability, India emerges stronger with recent T20 World Cup 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 wins. The current squad, featuring reliable performers like Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, showcases a robust revival ahead of the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:08 IST
India's Middle-Order Resurgence: The Key to World Cricket Dominance
Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's cricket team faced setbacks in previous World Cups because of an inconsistent middle-order, but recent victories at the T20 World Cup 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 underline a seismic shift. The inclusion of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul has revitalized the team, sparking a resurgence that promises bright prospects for upcoming tournaments.

Historically reliant on its top-order, including stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India struggled as the safety nets of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, and Yuvraj Singh began to fray. Emerging middle-order talents were tested over the years, but it wasn't until the last few ICC events that a consistent lineup began to coalesce.

With the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup on the horizon, India is poised to sustain its newly found momentum. The numbers tell a story of a team that has finally found balance and reliability, leaving fans and analysts alike wondering if they have engineered a blueprint for cricket greatness. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025