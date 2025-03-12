India's Middle-Order Resurgence: The Key to World Cricket Dominance

India's cricket team faced setbacks in previous World Cups because of an inconsistent middle-order, but recent victories at the T20 World Cup 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 underline a seismic shift. The inclusion of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul has revitalized the team, sparking a resurgence that promises bright prospects for upcoming tournaments.

Historically reliant on its top-order, including stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India struggled as the safety nets of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, and Yuvraj Singh began to fray. Emerging middle-order talents were tested over the years, but it wasn't until the last few ICC events that a consistent lineup began to coalesce.

With the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup on the horizon, India is poised to sustain its newly found momentum. The numbers tell a story of a team that has finally found balance and reliability, leaving fans and analysts alike wondering if they have engineered a blueprint for cricket greatness. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)