Angel Correa's Five-Game Suspension: The Impact on Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa has been suspended for five games for his conduct during a recent match, according to Spain's soccer federation (RFEF). The Argentina international was shown a straight red card in the 88th minute of Atletico's 2-1 defeat against Getafe in LaLiga last Sunday.

Correa's red card was a result of a studs-up tackle on Djene, an opposition defender, which was confirmed after a VAR review. Following the decision, Correa repeatedly insulted referee Cuadra Fernandez. This behavior was duly noted in the match report, leading to a four-match ban in addition to the one-match ban for the red card.

As a consequence, Correa is set to miss major upcoming games, including LaLiga clashes against Barcelona, Espanyol, Sevilla, and Valladolid. Additionally, he will miss the crucial second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Barcelona. Correa has scored seven goals in 38 appearances across all competitions this season.

