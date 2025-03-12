Left Menu

Angel Correa's Five-Game Suspension: The Impact on Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid's forward, Angel Correa, faces a five-game suspension after insulting a referee following a red card incident. He received one match ban for the card and four for verbal abuse. This affects key matches, including LaLiga and the Copa del Rey semi-final against Barcelona.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:19 IST
Angel Correa's Five-Game Suspension: The Impact on Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa has been suspended for five games for his conduct during a recent match, according to Spain's soccer federation (RFEF). The Argentina international was shown a straight red card in the 88th minute of Atletico's 2-1 defeat against Getafe in LaLiga last Sunday.

Correa's red card was a result of a studs-up tackle on Djene, an opposition defender, which was confirmed after a VAR review. Following the decision, Correa repeatedly insulted referee Cuadra Fernandez. This behavior was duly noted in the match report, leading to a four-match ban in addition to the one-match ban for the red card.

As a consequence, Correa is set to miss major upcoming games, including LaLiga clashes against Barcelona, Espanyol, Sevilla, and Valladolid. Additionally, he will miss the crucial second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Barcelona. Correa has scored seven goals in 38 appearances across all competitions this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025