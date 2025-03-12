Left Menu

India's Absence in World Test Championship Impacts Lord’s Revenue

India's failure to reach the World Test Championship final at Lord's is expected to cost nearly £4 million in revenue. Their absence underscores the financial influence of Indian cricket globally, leading to reduced ticket prices and a strategy revision by the Marylebone Cricket Club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:26 IST
India's Absence in World Test Championship Impacts Lord’s Revenue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India's inability to qualify for the World Test Championship final is projected to result in a nearly £4 million revenue decline for Lord's, which will host the five-day match this June.

Having finished as runners-up in previous editions, India will not participate as Australia and South Africa vie for Test cricket's ultimate prize. According to The Times, without India's presence, the anticipated financial windfall for the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has diminished significantly, highlighting Indian cricket's global financial impact.

Notably, Rohit Sharma's team dropped to third in the ICC standings following domestic defeats, missing the final. The MCC, initially setting premium ticket prices expecting high demand, has adjusted prices downward post-India's non-qualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025