India's Absence in World Test Championship Impacts Lord’s Revenue
India's failure to reach the World Test Championship final at Lord's is expected to cost nearly £4 million in revenue. Their absence underscores the financial influence of Indian cricket globally, leading to reduced ticket prices and a strategy revision by the Marylebone Cricket Club.
India's inability to qualify for the World Test Championship final is projected to result in a nearly £4 million revenue decline for Lord's, which will host the five-day match this June.
Having finished as runners-up in previous editions, India will not participate as Australia and South Africa vie for Test cricket's ultimate prize. According to The Times, without India's presence, the anticipated financial windfall for the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has diminished significantly, highlighting Indian cricket's global financial impact.
Notably, Rohit Sharma's team dropped to third in the ICC standings following domestic defeats, missing the final. The MCC, initially setting premium ticket prices expecting high demand, has adjusted prices downward post-India's non-qualification.
