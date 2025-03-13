Left Menu

Scotland Shakes Up Squad for Six Nations Finale Against France

Scotland has revamped its lineup with key changes in the forwards as they prepare to face France in a crucial Six Nations match. Gregor Brown and Matt Fagerson are set to play, replacing Jonny Gray and Jack Dempsey. Despite slim chances, Scotland could still clinch the title under specific circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Edinburgh | Updated: 13-03-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 17:32 IST
Scotland Shakes Up Squad for Six Nations Finale Against France
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Scotland has announced strategic alterations to their lineup ahead of the decisive Six Nations clash against France in Paris. Gregor Brown steps in for Jonny Gray in the second row, while Matt Fagerson replaces Jack Dempsey, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

On the bench, Edinburgh's Marshall Sykes and Ben Muncaster join forces with back Jamie Dobie, as coach Gregor Townsend opts for a six-two split among substitutes. Both Sykes and Muncaster are poised to make their Six Nations debut, should they take the field.

Co-captain Rory Darge returns fit after a hip injury. Scotland aims for a rare top-two finish, possible if they surpass France with a significant margin and certain conditions align in other matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025