Scotland Shakes Up Squad for Six Nations Finale Against France
Scotland has revamped its lineup with key changes in the forwards as they prepare to face France in a crucial Six Nations match. Gregor Brown and Matt Fagerson are set to play, replacing Jonny Gray and Jack Dempsey. Despite slim chances, Scotland could still clinch the title under specific circumstances.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Scotland has announced strategic alterations to their lineup ahead of the decisive Six Nations clash against France in Paris. Gregor Brown steps in for Jonny Gray in the second row, while Matt Fagerson replaces Jack Dempsey, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury.
On the bench, Edinburgh's Marshall Sykes and Ben Muncaster join forces with back Jamie Dobie, as coach Gregor Townsend opts for a six-two split among substitutes. Both Sykes and Muncaster are poised to make their Six Nations debut, should they take the field.
Co-captain Rory Darge returns fit after a hip injury. Scotland aims for a rare top-two finish, possible if they surpass France with a significant margin and certain conditions align in other matches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strengthening Ties: Indian Army Chief's Strategic Visit to France
Barcelona to Host 2026 Tour de France Grand Depart
France-Algeria Agreement Under Review Amid Deportation Dispute
Conflict Minerals Accusations Against Apple Dismissed in France
Life Sentence for Nice Basilica Attacker: France's Unyielding Stance Against Extremism