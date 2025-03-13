Scotland Shakes Up Squad for Six Nations Finale Against France

Scotland has announced strategic alterations to their lineup ahead of the decisive Six Nations clash against France in Paris. Gregor Brown steps in for Jonny Gray in the second row, while Matt Fagerson replaces Jack Dempsey, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

On the bench, Edinburgh's Marshall Sykes and Ben Muncaster join forces with back Jamie Dobie, as coach Gregor Townsend opts for a six-two split among substitutes. Both Sykes and Muncaster are poised to make their Six Nations debut, should they take the field.

Co-captain Rory Darge returns fit after a hip injury. Scotland aims for a rare top-two finish, possible if they surpass France with a significant margin and certain conditions align in other matches.

