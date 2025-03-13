Tamil Nadu Celebrates Pranav Venkatesh: India's Rising Chess Prodigy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin lauded Pranav Venkatesh for his remarkable triumph at the FIDE World Junior Chess Championship 2025 held in Petrovac, Montenegro. The Chief Minister awarded him a Rs 20 lakh 'high incentive' during a ceremony at the Chennai Secretariat, attended by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and other officials.

Pranav's stellar performance saw him undefeated in the tournament as he clinched the title with a stellar 9/11 score, surpassing 12 grandmasters. The competition was fierce with Slovenian IM Matic Lavrencic and Norwegian GM Amar Elham tying for second but Lavrencic claiming the silver based on a higher Buchholz score.

Esteemed chess veteran Viswanathan Anand expressed his admiration, commending Pranav for joining the prestigious ranks of World Junior Champions. Susan Polgar also acknowledged his victory, highlighting India's continued excellence in chess, as other Indian grandmasters make significant strides in global rankings.

