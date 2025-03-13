Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Celebrates Pranav Venkatesh: India's Rising Chess Prodigy

CM MK Stalin honored Pranav Venkatesh at Chennai Secretariat for winning the 2025 FIDE World Junior Championship in Montenegro, rewarding him with Rs 20 lakh. Unbeaten throughout, Pranav's victory garners accolades from legends like Viswanathan Anand and Susan Polgar, marking a milestone in India's chess journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 21:53 IST
Tamil Nadu Celebrates Pranav Venkatesh: India's Rising Chess Prodigy
Pranav with MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo: TN DIPR) . Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin lauded Pranav Venkatesh for his remarkable triumph at the FIDE World Junior Chess Championship 2025 held in Petrovac, Montenegro. The Chief Minister awarded him a Rs 20 lakh 'high incentive' during a ceremony at the Chennai Secretariat, attended by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and other officials.

Pranav's stellar performance saw him undefeated in the tournament as he clinched the title with a stellar 9/11 score, surpassing 12 grandmasters. The competition was fierce with Slovenian IM Matic Lavrencic and Norwegian GM Amar Elham tying for second but Lavrencic claiming the silver based on a higher Buchholz score.

Esteemed chess veteran Viswanathan Anand expressed his admiration, commending Pranav for joining the prestigious ranks of World Junior Champions. Susan Polgar also acknowledged his victory, highlighting India's continued excellence in chess, as other Indian grandmasters make significant strides in global rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

