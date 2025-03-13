Left Menu

India Masters Triumph as Yuvraj and Nadeem Shine Against Australia

India Masters advanced to the International Masters League final after defeating Australia by 94 runs. Yuvraj Singh's half-century and Shahbaz Nadeem's four wickets were pivotal in the win. Despite early setbacks, Sachin Tendulkar and the team's aggressive play set a formidable target, which Australia failed to chase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 13-03-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 23:37 IST
In a high-stakes match on Thursday, India Masters cruised to the International Masters League final after outplaying Australia by 94 runs, powered by Yuvraj Singh's electrifying 59-run display and Shahbaz Nadeem's strategic four-wicket haul.

Batting first, India showcased resilience after early losses. Captain Sachin Tendulkar's stellar 42 and Yuvraj's aggressive innings, including three towering sixes, propelled India to an imposing 220 for 7, despite setbacks in the last overs.

Australia's reply crumbled early, with Vinay Kumar piercing through their defense. Despite Ben Cutting's efforts, Shahbaz Nadeem dismantled their middle order, clinching India's victory by bundling Australia out for 126.

