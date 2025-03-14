Ex-Wallabies Captain Rocky Elsom Jailed in Corporate Fraud Case
Former Australian rugby union captain Rocky Elsom has been sentenced to two years in jail by a French court for misusing corporate assets while president of Narbonne. Originally convicted in 2024 with a five-year sentence, Elsom faced a new trial and has been issued an international arrest warrant.
Rocky Elsom, the ex-captain of Australia's rugby union team, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment by a French court for misusing corporate assets during his presidency at Narbonne. Elsom, who served at the French club from 2013 to 2016, was found guilty in absentia, leading to an international arrest warrant.
The former rugby star was initially sentenced to a five-year jail term in October 2024, a ruling he appealed. Despite being retried this year, Elsom remained absent. A February prosecutorial request had sought a three-year prison term and a substantial financial penalty of 630,000 euros.
While forgery charges against Elsom were dismissed in the recent trial, he has been ordered to pay 219,760 euros in compensation to Narbonne's liquidator. Known for his time as a blindside flanker, Elsom played 75 tests for the Wallabies, including a captaincy period leading to the 2011 Rugby World Cup.
