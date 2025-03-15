Wales Under-20s Dash England's Grand Slam Hopes

In a thrilling upset, Wales's Under-20s rugby team defeated the highly favored England 23-13, shattering England's hopes for a Six Nations Grand Slam. This victory leaves the championship title within France's potential reach as they face Scotland in a decisive match.

England, unbeaten for two years at the Under-20 level, faced unexpected resistance from a tenacious Welsh defense after an initially promising start. Wales's dramatic comeback, marked by key tries from Steffan Emanuel and Harry Rees-Weldon, showcased their resilience and tactical prowess.

The victory serves as a morale booster for the Welsh senior team, who are seeking to end a long losing streak against England. With rising stars like Henry Pollock and a promising lineup, England's squad is preparing for a challenging campaign and future championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)