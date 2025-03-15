St. Pauli Breaks Winless Streak with Crucial Victory Over Hoffenheim

St. Pauli ended a seven-game winless run after Noah Weißhaupt secured a pivotal goal to lead the Hamburg team to a 1-0 victory over Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga's Friday match.

This victory elevated St. Pauli five points above the relegation zone, marking a rare and much-needed home win.

In the decisive play, Philipp Treu capitalized on a misguided pass from Hoffenheim's goalkeeper Oliver Baumann, expertly maneuvering the ball and setting up Weißhaupt for a straightforward score.

The victory allowed St. Pauli to complete a season double over Hoffenheim, who are positioned in 13th, marginally ahead of St. Pauli by just one point.

(With inputs from agencies.)