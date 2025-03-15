Left Menu

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians Face Off in Women's Premier League Final

In the Women's Premier League final, Delhi Capitals, led by Meg Lanning, chose to bowl first against Mumbai Indians. DC made a single change with Nallapureddy Charani replacing Titas Sadhu, while MI remained unchanged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 19:52 IST
Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians Face Off in Women's Premier League Final
  • Country:
  • India

The Women's Premier League final saw Delhi Capitals' captain Meg Lanning winning the toss and opting to bowl against Mumbai Indians on a decisive Saturday.

Delhi Capitals made a tactical change by bringing Nallapureddy Charani into the playing XI, replacing Titas Sadhu from their previous lineup.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, decided to stick with the same team composition, aiming for consistency and leveraging player familiarity in this crucial match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025