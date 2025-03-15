Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians Face Off in Women's Premier League Final
In the Women's Premier League final, Delhi Capitals, led by Meg Lanning, chose to bowl first against Mumbai Indians. DC made a single change with Nallapureddy Charani replacing Titas Sadhu, while MI remained unchanged.
The Women's Premier League final saw Delhi Capitals' captain Meg Lanning winning the toss and opting to bowl against Mumbai Indians on a decisive Saturday.
Delhi Capitals made a tactical change by bringing Nallapureddy Charani into the playing XI, replacing Titas Sadhu from their previous lineup.
Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, decided to stick with the same team composition, aiming for consistency and leveraging player familiarity in this crucial match.
