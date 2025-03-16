Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Triumph with Stellar Bowling in WPL Finale

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur credited her bowlers for defending a modest 150 in the Women's Premier League final against Delhi Capitals. Despite their total of 149 for 7, MI's strategic bowling prevented DC from reaching the target, sealing their victory and second WPL title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 00:58 IST
Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur praised her bowlers for their outstanding performance in the Women's Premier League final against Delhi Capitals. Defending a modest target of 150, MI's bowlers made it seem like 180, securing a victory with their superb efforts.

Harmanpreet, who scored 66 off 44 balls, orchestrated key bowling changes at crucial moments. The bowlers, including Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, and Shabnim Ismail, executed the plan flawlessly, restricting DC to 141 for 9.

DC captain Meg Lanning acknowledged Mumbai's superior play, noting that her team couldn't capitalize on their chances. Despite the disappointment, both teams showcased their competitive spirit in a thrilling finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

