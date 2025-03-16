Mumbai Indians Triumph with Stellar Bowling in WPL Finale

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur praised her bowlers for their outstanding performance in the Women's Premier League final against Delhi Capitals. Defending a modest target of 150, MI's bowlers made it seem like 180, securing a victory with their superb efforts.

Harmanpreet, who scored 66 off 44 balls, orchestrated key bowling changes at crucial moments. The bowlers, including Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, and Shabnim Ismail, executed the plan flawlessly, restricting DC to 141 for 9.

DC captain Meg Lanning acknowledged Mumbai's superior play, noting that her team couldn't capitalize on their chances. Despite the disappointment, both teams showcased their competitive spirit in a thrilling finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)