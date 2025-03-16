Mumbai Indians Triumph with Stellar Bowling in WPL Finale
Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur credited her bowlers for defending a modest 150 in the Women's Premier League final against Delhi Capitals. Despite their total of 149 for 7, MI's strategic bowling prevented DC from reaching the target, sealing their victory and second WPL title.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur praised her bowlers for their outstanding performance in the Women's Premier League final against Delhi Capitals. Defending a modest target of 150, MI's bowlers made it seem like 180, securing a victory with their superb efforts.
Harmanpreet, who scored 66 off 44 balls, orchestrated key bowling changes at crucial moments. The bowlers, including Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, and Shabnim Ismail, executed the plan flawlessly, restricting DC to 141 for 9.
DC captain Meg Lanning acknowledged Mumbai's superior play, noting that her team couldn't capitalize on their chances. Despite the disappointment, both teams showcased their competitive spirit in a thrilling finale.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dale Steyn: Afghanistan's Cricket Rise and the Path to ICC Glory
Cricket Season Spurs Calls for Regulation on Fantasy Sports and Opinion Trading
England Cricket Team Faces Rebuild After Champions Trophy Disappointment
IDCA T20I Tri-Series: A Showcase of Deaf Cricket Talent
Niki Prasad: Pioneering India's Future in Women's Cricket