Jack Draper Stuns Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells

In a surprising twist at the Indian Wells tournament, Britain's Jack Draper defeated the favorite Carlos Alcaraz with a score of 6-1, 0-6, 6-4. The match on Saturday thwarted the Spanish player's pursuit of a rare 'three-peat' in the California desert.

Draper, who had previously beaten Alcaraz at Queen's Club, soared into his first Masters 1000-level final. Despite a challenging second set filled with unforced errors, Draper regained his form and leveraged his powerful forehand to secure the win.

His victory sets the stage for a compelling final against Denmark's Holger Rune, who himself overcame Daniil Medvedev in a tightly contested match earlier in the tournament.

