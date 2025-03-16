Left Menu

Jack Draper Stuns Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells

Jack Draper defeated Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 0-6, 6-4 at the Indian Wells semi-final, halting Alcaraz's pursuit of a tournament 'three-peat.' Draper, who will face Holger Rune in the final, overcame a shaky second set to clinch victory against the third-ranked world player.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 06:27 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 06:27 IST
Jack Draper Stuns Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells
Jack Draper

In a surprising twist at the Indian Wells tournament, Britain's Jack Draper defeated the favorite Carlos Alcaraz with a score of 6-1, 0-6, 6-4. The match on Saturday thwarted the Spanish player's pursuit of a rare 'three-peat' in the California desert.

Draper, who had previously beaten Alcaraz at Queen's Club, soared into his first Masters 1000-level final. Despite a challenging second set filled with unforced errors, Draper regained his form and leveraged his powerful forehand to secure the win.

His victory sets the stage for a compelling final against Denmark's Holger Rune, who himself overcame Daniil Medvedev in a tightly contested match earlier in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025