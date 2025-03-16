Jack Draper Stuns Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells
Jack Draper defeated Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 0-6, 6-4 at the Indian Wells semi-final, halting Alcaraz's pursuit of a tournament 'three-peat.' Draper, who will face Holger Rune in the final, overcame a shaky second set to clinch victory against the third-ranked world player.
In a surprising twist at the Indian Wells tournament, Britain's Jack Draper defeated the favorite Carlos Alcaraz with a score of 6-1, 0-6, 6-4. The match on Saturday thwarted the Spanish player's pursuit of a rare 'three-peat' in the California desert.
Draper, who had previously beaten Alcaraz at Queen's Club, soared into his first Masters 1000-level final. Despite a challenging second set filled with unforced errors, Draper regained his form and leveraged his powerful forehand to secure the win.
His victory sets the stage for a compelling final against Denmark's Holger Rune, who himself overcame Daniil Medvedev in a tightly contested match earlier in the tournament.
