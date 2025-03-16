Lando Norris Triumphs at Turbulent Australian Grand Prix
Lando Norris claimed victory at the Australian Grand Prix, overcoming challenging weather conditions and reigning champion Max Verstappen. The race began the Formula One season with numerous crashes, as McLaren's Norris excelled. Meanwhile, local driver Piastri's hope for victory faded, and Hamilton's Ferrari debut was underwhelming.
George Russell of Mercedes managed to secure third place on the challenging Albert Park track, which saw only 14 out of 20 cars finish amidst hazardous conditions. Norris, a pre-season favorite, demonstrated his prowess by securing a win from pole, continuing his triumph from last season's Abu Dhabi get-together.
Meanwhile, Norris's teammate Piastri, who started second, saw his podium dreams dashed after skid. Lewis Hamilton's debut with Ferrari ended lacklusterly, finishing 10th, trailing behind teammate Charles Leclerc. Piastri's home race ambitions were stymied, as unfavorable circumstances dominated his performance.
