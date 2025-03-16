Lando Norris Triumphs at Turbulent Australian Grand Prix

Lando Norris of McLaren emerged victorious at the wet and tumultuous Australian Grand Prix, managing to outpace defending champion Max Verstappen in a thrilling end to the season's first race. The event, marked by numerous crashes, set an exhilarating tone for Formula One's opening act.

George Russell of Mercedes managed to secure third place on the challenging Albert Park track, which saw only 14 out of 20 cars finish amidst hazardous conditions. Norris, a pre-season favorite, demonstrated his prowess by securing a win from pole, continuing his triumph from last season's Abu Dhabi get-together.

Meanwhile, Norris's teammate Piastri, who started second, saw his podium dreams dashed after skid. Lewis Hamilton's debut with Ferrari ended lacklusterly, finishing 10th, trailing behind teammate Charles Leclerc. Piastri's home race ambitions were stymied, as unfavorable circumstances dominated his performance.

