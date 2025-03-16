Left Menu

Karun Nair's Stellar Domestic Run Fuels IPL Aspirations

Karun Nair, a standout batter in domestic cricket, aims to carry his impressive form into the IPL with Delhi Capitals. Notable achievements include a remarkable performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Ranji Trophy, praised by DC's new captain Axar Patel, and joining forces with KL Rahul once again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 16:25 IST
Karun Nair's Stellar Domestic Run Fuels IPL Aspirations
Karun Nair
  • Country:
  • India

Karun Nair, after an exceptional run in domestic cricket, is set to channel his remarkable form into the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season with the Delhi Capitals. He has been instrumental in Vidarbha's success, displaying outstanding performance in various formats.

Nair's noteworthy achievements include a record-breaking stint in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 779 runs in nine matches, including five centuries. He continued this momentum into the Ranji Trophy, amassing 860 runs. His efforts earned him a spot with the Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh in the upcoming IPL season.

During a media interaction, Nair expressed his eagerness to reunite with teammate KL Rahul and praised new captain Axar Patel. He's optimistic about carrying forward domestic success into the IPL, hoping to secure a first title for Delhi Capitals, whose best result was a runner-up finish in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025