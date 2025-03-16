Karun Nair's Stellar Domestic Run Fuels IPL Aspirations

Karun Nair, after an exceptional run in domestic cricket, is set to channel his remarkable form into the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season with the Delhi Capitals. He has been instrumental in Vidarbha's success, displaying outstanding performance in various formats.

Nair's noteworthy achievements include a record-breaking stint in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 779 runs in nine matches, including five centuries. He continued this momentum into the Ranji Trophy, amassing 860 runs. His efforts earned him a spot with the Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh in the upcoming IPL season.

During a media interaction, Nair expressed his eagerness to reunite with teammate KL Rahul and praised new captain Axar Patel. He's optimistic about carrying forward domestic success into the IPL, hoping to secure a first title for Delhi Capitals, whose best result was a runner-up finish in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)