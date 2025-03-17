Left Menu

Canada's SailGP Triumph: A Wind-whipped Victory in LA

Canada celebrated a significant win in the fourth round of the SailGP season, edging out New Zealand and Australia in Los Angeles. Skipper Giles Scott led the team to victory, marking his first major win since assuming leadership at the season’s commencement. Britain, Australia, and other teams fervently battled in this gripping race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 07:31 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 07:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stunning display of skill and tenacity, Canada clinched the fourth round of the SailGP series on Sunday in Los Angeles, securing a decisive win over New Zealand and Australia. The challenging, light-wind conditions saw skipper Giles Scott achieve his inaugural victory since taking control of the Canadian vessel at the season's outset. This triumph follows a near-miss for first place in Sydney last month, delivering a satisfying redemption for Scott and his team.

"It was an amazing performance from the team this weekend - and throughout the season. We had a good one in Sydney and to come here and win is fantastic for the team, I'm so proud of everyone," Scott remarked. Despite a strong performance from Dylan Fletcher's Britain, who won race five, Australia's Tom Slingsby managed to upend their path into the finals, instead ensuring Australia's place by a narrow margin.

The fiercely contested final saw New Zealand maintaining their lead initially, with Canada falling behind and Australia struggling with technical challenges. Nevertheless, precise handling and strategic prowess allowed Canada to capitalize on rival errors, clinching the victory. Britain continues to lead the standings, with Australia and New Zealand not far behind. With this result, Canada rises to fifth place, as the competition now moves to San Francisco for its next instalment.

