Bowling Brilliance: The Unseen Force in IPL's Next Edition

As anticipation builds for the next IPL edition, cricket fans are witnessing a shift in focus from batter-driven excitement to the strategic prowess of specialist bowlers.

The Kolkata Knight Riders, alongside record-holders like Mumbai Indians, are emerging as teams with strong bowling line-ups poised for success.

With reduced utility of all-rounders, the spin and pace arsenals of these teams are becoming the decisive elements of competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)