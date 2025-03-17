James Carragher Follows Family Footsteps to Malta's World Cup Squad

James Carragher, son of iconic Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher, has earned a call-up for Malta's national football team.

The youthful defender, currently representing Wigan in England's third tier, qualifies for Malta through his grandfather and recently secured citizenship of the Mediterranean nation.

He will bolster the Malta squad as they face Finland and Poland in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers, marking the inaugural games under new coach Emilio De Leo.

